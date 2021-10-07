Rapid at-home testing gets $1 billion expansion from White House

Surging demand for COVID-19 tests in the U.S. has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of rapid at-home tests.

The high demand has led the Biden administration to invest $1 billion to help expand the use of at-home testing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mara Aspinall, a professor at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

