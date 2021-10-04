OPEC and allies decide against more increases to oil production amid historic oil, gas rally

OPEC and its allies have decided against additional increases in oil production as the price of crude oil hits a three-year high.

The surging prices have contributed to inflation and are slowing global recovery from the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the rally.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

