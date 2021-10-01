Anel Flores - TPR's Literary Moments

Anel Flores reads an excerpt from her book titled, Empanada.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Texas Public Radio is pleased to collaborate with Nowhere Bookshop for Literary Moments. Through October, listen to TPR and follow us on social media to hear brief presentations from writers, poets and storytellers celebrating the Latino experience. This edition of Literary Moments in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month is made possible in part by Nowhere Bookshop.

