nowplaying with Nando Muñoz (The Muñoz Brothers Band)

Nando Muñoz of The Muñoz Brothers Band joined us this summer for an episode of Summer Night City. Nando and his band are inspired by the sounds of 70's funk and 2021 Soul revival like Durand Jones and Marcus King. Enjoy his #nowplaying playlist.

Durand Jones and the Indications - More Than Ever

This is our favorite song from the Indications’ newest album. We really like they blend the old school feel with the track and kind of a new school approach with the vocals.

Malo - Nena

We really like the Santana style Latin rock with horns, along with the mixture of English and Spanish lyrics, that Chicano Rock feel is something we’d like to incorporate in our music.

Maze - Happy Feelings

We heard SA’s own Sexto Sol cover this song and I remember just being taken away by it, I looked up it as soon as I got home and have been hooked on that song since. That feel good soul music is something we really like and to be able to have that kind of power in our music is something we’d love to have.

Marcus King - Love Song

We love Marcus King’s Rock and Blues stuff, the change of pace on this song is awesome. It’s a different sound and as creators we’d like to be able to have that kind of versatility.

Tower of Power - So Wonderful, So Marvelous

We love everything about Tower Of Power. The big horn section, featured organ and funk drumming style, we are heavily inspired by them. This tune is a good example of what we want to do, the horns, the background singers and two featured vocalist really fits what we want to sound like and fits our personnel.