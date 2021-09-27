Jonny Garza Villa - TPR's Literary Moments

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Texas Public Radio is pleased to collaborate with Nowhere Bookshop for Literary Moments. Through October, listen to TPR and follow us on social media to hear brief presentations from writers, poets and storytellers celebrating the Latino experience.

Jonny Garza Villa is an author of contemporary young adult literature that takes inspiration from their own Tejane & Chicane and queer identities. You can count on their books to be full of love, culture, food, Whataburger and Selena references, and queer brown kids getting into pendejismo and creating their own happy endings. They are the author of the multi-starred reviewed Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun and their upcoming sophomore YA novel, Ander and Santi Were Here. For more information, you can visit Jonny's website at jonnygarzavilla.com.

This edition of Literary Moments in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month is made possible in part by Nowhere Bookshop.

