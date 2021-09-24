Patagonia CEO On Aligning Company Values And Taking Activist Stances — No Matter The Cost
If you’re traveling to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this winter, you won’t see any Patagonia gear at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort stores.
The company has pulled its vests and jackets after a co-owner of the resort hosted a right-wing fundraiser with, among others in attendance, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Patagonia has long taken activist stances to encourage what the company says is a new brand of capitalism.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia.
