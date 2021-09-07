Michael K. Williams, Who Brought Humanity To 'The Wire,' Is Dead At 54

Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. He was 54.

Williams worked his way up from one episode of “The Sopranos” to some of television’s biggest roles, bringing his own humanity and experience to each character.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Wendell Pierce, who played detective Bunk Moreland on “The Wire,” about Williams’ legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

