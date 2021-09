For the full article, click here.

If you’re looking to live a long life, the answer may lie in how kind and optimistic you are. We revisit host Tonya Mosley’s conversation with Marta Zaraska, author of “Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism, and Kindness Can Help You Live to 100.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.