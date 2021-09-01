Judge Expected To Rule On Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy

A judge will decide the final fate of Purdue Pharma, the drugmaker behind OxyContin, in a bankruptcy court on Wednesday.

A coalition of state attorneys general oppose the bankruptcy because of how it would shield the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma, from further prosecution for their role in fueling the opioid crisis.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.