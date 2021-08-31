South Lake Tahoe Evacuated As Threat From Caldor Fire Grows

It was a traffic nightmare in the California tourist destination of South Lake Tahoe on Monday for thousands of people getting out of town under mandatory evacuations from the Caldor Fire.

A red flag warning in effect there means conditions are ripe for extreme fire activity throughout the day.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ezra David Romero, a climate reporter for KQED, who has been out talking with folks near the fire.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.