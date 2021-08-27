© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Kabul-Based Journalist Describes Post-Bombing Carnage And Difficult Path Forward

Published August 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT

Afghans in Kabul are dealing with the aftermath of two suicide bombings that killed dozens of people, including 13 U.S. troops. More than a hundred others were injured.

Journalist Matthieu Aikins was among those who witnessed the injured streaming into one of Kabul’s emergency hospitals.

He joins host Peter O’Dowd to talk about what he saw, what witnesses are telling him, and about the scene on the ground in Kabul on Friday.

