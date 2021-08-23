Gunshots Ring Out In Portland As Proud Boys Clash With Antifa During Far-Right Rally

One man is in police custody after firing at apparent counter-protesters during a far-right rally in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday.

Far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, clashed with antifa and other counter-protesters, one year after another far-right rally turned violent in the city.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jonathan Levinson from Oregon Public Broadcasting about the violence.

