'It's Going To Give Him A Run For His Money': California Voters Appear Split On Governor Recall

With just over a month to go until voters decide on whether or not to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, those likely to vote appear to be split on if he should stay or go.

The Democrat has faced backlash for months over how he has managed the COVID-19 pandemic, at one point imposing some of the toughest restrictions in the nation on businesses.

Mindy Romero, the director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California, has been emphasizing the importance of voter turnout in what happens next. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

