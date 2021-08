As the economy regains its footing, we’re seeing some firsts in the labor market.

In June, there were 10.1 million open jobs, a record number. And for the first time, the average pay for supermarket and restaurant jobs is $15 an hour.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

