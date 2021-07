Netflix documentary “Naomi Osaka” depicts the life of the tennis champion as she struggles on and off the court.

It’s an especially relevant watch this week when Osaka faltered in the Olympics after being its torchbearer.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss this and more.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.