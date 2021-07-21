© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Military & Veterans' Issues

Defense Department Allows Joint Base San Antonio Commanders To Request Proof Of Vaccination

Texas Public Radio
Published July 21, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
1000w_q95.jpg
Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Katie Schultz
/
Staff Sgt. Noel Hernandez, an Air National Guard member with the 149th Fighter Wing, inspects a mask for safety compliance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, April 24, 2020, San Antonio, Texas.

The Pentagon has issued new guidance that allows Joint Base San Antonio commanders to ask for proof of vaccination from troops that do not wear masks.

The new Defense Department guidance says service members and civilian employees who misrepresent their vaccine status may be subject to punitive actions. The change applies to the nearly 49,000 troops at JBSA-Randolph, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland AFB and the Camp Bullis training range.

The memo comes as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spur a rise in new infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

JBSA COVID 19 Guidance Memorandum 56 Force Health Protection Guidance by TPR News on Scribd

