Defense Department Allows Joint Base San Antonio Commanders To Request Proof Of Vaccination

The Pentagon has issued new guidance that allows Joint Base San Antonio commanders to ask for proof of vaccination from troops that do not wear masks.

The new Defense Department guidance says service members and civilian employees who misrepresent their vaccine status may be subject to punitive actions. The change applies to the nearly 49,000 troops at JBSA-Randolph, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland AFB and the Camp Bullis training range.

The memo comes as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spur a rise in new infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.