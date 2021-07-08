Hip-Hop Classic Is Turned Into A Pro-Vaccine Anthem

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The classic song "Back That Thang Up" got a makeover for the COVID era.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "VAX THAT THANG UP")

JUVENILE, MANNIE FRESH AND MIA X: (Rapping) Girl, you looks good. Won't you vax that thang up? You's a handsome young brother. Won't you vax that thang up?

KING: Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X are telling people to get vaccinated. Mia X talked to WDSU.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIA X: You know, I just want to see the people out and healthy and safe so that we can do the things that we love to do.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "VAX THAT THANG UP")

JUVENILE, MANNIE FRESH AND MIA X: (Rapping) Vax that thang up.

KING: So if you want to get hot, go get the shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.