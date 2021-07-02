Imminent Storm Challenges Collapsed Condo Search And Rescue Efforts
The search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building has been complicated by a gathering storm.
As of Thursday, 145 people are still unaccounted for. President Biden visited the site and promised that the federal government would cover 100% of rescue and recovery costs for the next 30 days.
NPR’s Adrian Florido shares the latest with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.
