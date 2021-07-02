© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Imminent Storm Challenges Collapsed Condo Search And Rescue Efforts

Published July 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT

The search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building has been complicated by a gathering storm.

As of Thursday, 145 people are still unaccounted for. President Biden visited the site and promised that the federal government would cover 100% of rescue and recovery costs for the next 30 days.

NPR’s Adrian Florido shares the latest with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now