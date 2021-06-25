© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Olympic Runner Scores Cheesy Sponsors After Sending A Tweet

Published June 25, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rebecca Mehra has many passions. For one, she's a professional runner competing in the U.S. Olympic trials. But she also loves cheese. And in the middle of a big racing week, she joked to her boyfriend about getting a cheese company to sponsor her. He ended up tweeting that on her account, and sure enough, multiple companies have reached out. Mehra is overjoyed and says she's going to pursue one of the offers. Free cheese? Nothing gets cheddar. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: June 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
A previous summary of this report misspelled Rebecca Mehra's name as Mehr.

