Kamala Harris Visits U.S.-Mexico Border In El Paso, Texas, For The First Time Since Becoming VP

Vice President Kamala Harris is on her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday. She will tour a border processing facility and meet with officials and immigration advocates.

Republicans have been criticizing her for weeks now for not going to the border and dealing with the issue of immigration.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR’s Franco Ordonez about the visit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.