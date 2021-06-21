© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC and KSTX are currently operating on low power.

Instead Of Saving For Early Retirement, Save For Career Flexibility

Published June 21, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT

As Americans navigate the next chapter of the pandemic, many are reevaluating the future of work.

In terms of personal finance, is it time to rethink the financial independence, retire early (FIRE) movement, where someone saves as much money as possible so they can retire early, and instead focus on saving to have the comfort and flexibility to explore a new career path?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger, a CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now