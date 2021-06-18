Philadelphia's Deputy Mayor Of Children And Families Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling Against The City

The United States Supreme Court upheld religious rights over LGBTQ rights on Thursday by unanimously ruling in favor of Catholic Social Services in a case regarding foster care in Philadelphia.

The city of Philadelphia now has to decide whether to continue its dispute with Catholic Social Services over its refusal to screen same-sex couples to be foster parents or begin working with the agency on foster care screenings again.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Cynthia Figueroa, Philadelphia’s deputy mayor for the Office of Children and Families, about the ruling and what it means for Philadelphia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

