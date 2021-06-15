© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Begins 'Grand Reopening' 15 Months After COVID-19 Closures Began

Published June 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT

Capacity limits are going away, Disneyland is open again to out-of-state visitors and California is back to business as usual. That’s the message on Tuesday from Gov. Gavin Newsom as California begins what it’s calling a “grand reopening.”

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Nicole Nixon of CapRadio in Sacramento.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now