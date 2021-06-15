California Begins 'Grand Reopening' 15 Months After COVID-19 Closures Began

Capacity limits are going away, Disneyland is open again to out-of-state visitors and California is back to business as usual. That’s the message on Tuesday from Gov. Gavin Newsom as California begins what it’s calling a “grand reopening.”

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Nicole Nixon of CapRadio in Sacramento.

