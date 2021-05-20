More States Cut $300 Extra Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas are the latest states this week to cut the $300 weekly unemployment pandemic benefit.

The change takes effect in the coming weeks as some employers across the country are struggling to find workers. But many people are still struggling with things like child care, with some schools still closed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

