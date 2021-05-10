What The Ransomware Pipeline Attack Says About U.S. Infrastructure

One of the country’s largest fuel pipelines remains indefinitely shut down after a cyber attack on Friday.

Colonial Pipeline, the pipeline operator, said that it was the victim of a ransomware attack by a criminal group. The pipeline provides nearly half of the East Coast’s gas, diesel and jet fuel, although the shutdown has so far had little effect on gas supplies and prices.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Mike Chapple, cyber-security expert and information technology professor at The University of Notre Dame, about what the attack says about U.S. infrastructure vulnerabilities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

