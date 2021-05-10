Military Spouse Says Air Force Leaders Failed Her After Sexual Assault. A New Bill Tackles Reform

Amy Marsh lived on Travis Air Force Base in California with her husband, an active-duty member of the Air Force, when she says she was sexually assaulted by his mentor after a unit function.

After she reported the assault and an investigation was completed, commanders refused to prosecute the case or explain to Marsh their decision. Marsh talks about the impact her assault had on her and her husband’s lives.

A new bill in the Senate aims to overhaul how the military handles sexual assault cases and other crimes. The effort, spearheaded by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Joni Ernst, will remove commanders from the process and bring in independent prosecutors.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Col. Don Christensen, the former chief prosecutor for the Air Force and the president of Protect Our Defenders, a non-profit aimed at ending sexual assault and rape in the military.

