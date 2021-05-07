For Mother-Daughter Musicians In Sol Y Canto, The Bonds Of Music And Family Run Deep

A quarter-century ago, Rosi Amador. and her husband, Brian Amador, formed the musical group Sol y Canto (Sun and Song).

Their daughter Alisa Amador started with the group as a child but then launched a solo career. She returned to the group for the concerts that are the basis of their latest album “En Vivo, En Familia!” (Live in the Family!).

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Alisa Amador and Rosi Amador.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.