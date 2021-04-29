Website Boasts No Censorship And Cryptocurrency. Feds Say — Just A Minute

As social media sites like Twitter and YouTube take a more active role in taking down content that spreads misinformation or sows division, an upstart video website is looking to capitalize.

LBRY bills its site as a censorship-free video platform. It’s also using cryptocurrency to attract users, something that’s landed the company in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Hampshire Public Radio’s Todd Bookman reports.

