Remembering Former Vice President Walter Mondale

Walter Mondale, who died Monday in Minneapolis at age 93, is being remembered as a public servant with wisdom and wit, as well as an effective policymaker.

Former President Jimmy Carter says his vice president “was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world.”

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

