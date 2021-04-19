© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Woman Calls Animal Control On A Croissant In Poland

Published April 19, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Last week, animal welfare officers in Krakow, Poland, got a call from a concerned woman. She'd spotted a strange creature in a lilac tree outside her house. She thought it might be an iguana or a bird of prey. The inspector showed up, and upon investigation, they deduced that the alleged creature was neither a reptile or a bird - it was a croissant. The officers deemed the buttery pastry to be unthreatening and encouraged residents to continue to err on the side of caution. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

