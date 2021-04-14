United Airlines Announces Plan To Purchase Cleaner Fuels

United Airlines has announced plans to team up with companies from around the world to purchase cleaner fuels. The goal is to help offset emissions, but as climate change worsens, environmental advocates warn that initiatives like this fall short in addressing pollution.

