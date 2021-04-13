White House Hosts Tech CEOs To Address Global Chip Shortage

President Biden says there is bipartisan support for his plan to invest $50 billion in the semiconductor chip industry as part of the massive infrastructure plan. The announcement comes amid a global chip shortage that is squeezing supply chains.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what Biden’s plan could mean for the future of the chip industry.

