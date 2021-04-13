As Ramadan Begins, Mosques Distribute Vaccines In Minnesota

Muslims across the United States began observing Ramadan on Tuesday. The Islamic holy month, marked by prayer, fasting and gathering at mosques, will look different this year with vaccines available.

In Minnesota, Muslim leaders led an aggressive vaccination campaign in the lead-up to Ramadan, with nearly 7,000 vaccines distributed across 16 mosques.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, about the campaign.

