'Quo Vadis, Aida?' Film Director Inspired By Bread And Puppet

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” — a fictionalized account of events leading up to the 1995 massacre of Muslims during the Yugoslav War — is up for an Academy Award in the International Feature Film category. The film was directed by Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Žbanić, who was living in Vermont when the killings took place.

Jon Kalish reports on the impact working with a Vermont theater group had on the director’s artistic development.

