A Pastor Reflects On Watching 1st Week Of The Derek Chauvin Trial During Holy Week

It’s been an emotional first week of testimony at the trial of Derek Chauvin, playing out during Holy Week and ending on Good Friday, when Christians mark the crucifixion of Jesus.

Prosecutors agreed before the trial that expert witness would not be allowed to compare Floyd’s death to Christ’s because, in the words of the court, “such analogy is prejudicial.” Yet for some, it is impossible not to see some parallels.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Seth Martin, lead pastor at The Brook Community Church in South Minneapolis, about how he’s thinking about the trial and Holy Week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

