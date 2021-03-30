Suez Canal Resumes Traffic After Ever Given Ship Is Freed

Ships are slowly moving through the Suez Canal again after the Ever Given cargo ship was freed. The ship was stuck in the waterway for almost a week.

Even though traffic through the canal has resumed, more than 400 ships are waiting to get through, raising concerns about supply chain disruptions. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” on what the disruption could mean for global business.

