One Man's Eviction Story, Despite Federal Mandate Protecting Renters During Pandemic

Published March 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT

Getting evicted in the pandemic can risk a person’s health and doom their ability to rent another place to live. A federal order that seeks to prevent evictions was just extended.

But thousands of people have already been evicted, either before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order went into effect or because landlords used loopholes to get around it. NPR’s Chris Arnold shares 57-year-old Gregory Curry’s story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

