Biden Doesn't Plan To Meet With Kim Jong Un, White House Says. What's Next For North Korea?

President Biden does not plan to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said Monday. The comment follows the North’s latest missile test, a short-range ballistic missile that was launched last Thursday.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Jean Lee, director of the Korea Center at the Wilson Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

