As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Is The U.S. Taking Adequate Preventive Measures?

Once again, the week begins with a national surge in the number of reported COVID-19, up 11% over the last two weeks. New York and New Jersey top the list.

The surge comes as many states remove coronavirus restrictions and also as researchers report an increase in the spread of the U.K. variant.

Here & Now host Jane Clayson talks to Georgetown University virologist Angela Rasmussen about the situation.

