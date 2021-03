A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re reflecting on the ways the pandemic has disrupted life collectively and individually. We meet on Zoom. We have cocktails and go to school online. It is one of the new features of our lives. And now, mourning lost loved ones and friends.

Virginia Prescott from Georgia Public Broadcasting learned that firsthand.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.