Evanston, Illinois, Becomes 1st City To Pay Black Residents Reparations

The Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, this week gave final approval to a first-of-its-kind plan to give housing grants to some of the city’s Black residents to begin a program of reparations.

The reparations fund will pay $10 million over 10 years to descendants of Black residents who were disenfranchised by segregation and racial injustice. The program is starting with $400,000 for housing.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rev. Michael Nabors, president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

