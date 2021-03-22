Personal Finance Advice On The Anniversary Of The Pandemic Market Crash

On March 23, 2020, the worsening pandemic caused stocks to plummet, sparking record unemployment and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Now one year later, the economy is recovering at a faster rate than most economists expected. Here & Now’s Callum Borcher speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” for more on what this means for investors.

