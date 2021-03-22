© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Personal Finance Advice On The Anniversary Of The Pandemic Market Crash

Published March 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT

On March 23, 2020, the worsening pandemic caused stocks to plummet, sparking record unemployment and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Now one year later, the economy is recovering at a faster rate than most economists expected. Here & Now’s Callum Borcher speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” for more on what this means for investors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now