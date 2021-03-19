© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peace Arch Park In Washington Becomes Meetup Spot For People Separated By Border Closing

Published March 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT
Crossing the border into Peace Arch State Park from Canada, at left, entails stepping across a ditch. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
Crossing the border into Peace Arch State Park from Canada, at left, entails stepping across a ditch. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

This weekend will mark one year since the U.S. and Canada closed their shared border to nonessential crossings due to the pandemic. Your guess is as good as ours about when the border might reopen for discretionary trips.

In the meantime — every weekend rain or shine — Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Washington, becomes a happening meet up point for couples and families separated by the northern border. The Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse takes us there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now