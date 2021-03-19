Myanmar's Security Forces Intensify Efforts To Squash Opposition Protesters

More demonstrators were killed by security forces in Myanmar on Friday. Opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government remains strong.

But as NPR’s Michael Sullivan reports from neighboring Thailand, security forces are intensifying their efforts to squash it, with more than 200 protesters killed so far.

