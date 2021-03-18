Remembering Dick Hoyt, Part Of The Iconic Father-Son Duo Who Became The Face Of The Boston Marathon

Dick Hoyt first pushed his son Rick’s wheelchair in a 5-mile race in 1977, after the younger Hoyt, living with quadriplegia and cerebral palsy, asked his dad to help support the local charity run.

That race lit a spark in the pair, who went on the run 32 Boston Marathons together and more than 1,000 other races, including triathlons and Iron Man competitions. Along the way, they founded the Hoyt Foundation that has donated millions to disability causes. Dick Hoyt was 80.

