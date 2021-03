Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, have two more weeks to decide whether they want to join a union in what would be a first for the company. Supporters of the union drive hope it could kick off a broader revival in labor organizing across the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg labor reporter Josh Eidelson.

