Biden Turns To Border Crisis As Surge Of Migrants Come To U.S.

In an effort to handle the border crisis, President Biden has deployed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the U.S.-Mexican border crisis as a growing number of migrants are coming to the U.S.

In spite of the increasing struggle, the Biden administration has avoided calling the situation a national emergency. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently called it a humanitarian crisis.

White House correspondent Franco Ordonez joins us to discuss Biden’s plans for the border.

