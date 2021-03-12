© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Parsing The Concerns On AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Published March 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST

On Friday, the World Health Organization said there’s no reason to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19. This statement follows the move by several countries to stop the vaccine’s rollout over fears of blood clots.

Host Tonya Mosely speaks with Dr. Seema Yasmin, author of “Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now