House Readies To Pass Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

The House is gearing up Wednesday to pass President Biden’s expansive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The bill includes $1,400 for millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits and an expansion to the child tax credit.

But it’s not without some consequences. Without partisan support, the passage of the bill could end up causing a cut to Medicare.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales joins us to discuss what we can expect on the future of the bill.

