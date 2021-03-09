Zesty Lemon Recipes That Take The Citrus Beyond Garnish

It's that in-between season for so many East Coast and Midwesterners. The time of year when it's no longer the dead of winter, but it's not spring yet. All the luscious, green spring foods have yet to show up in markets, leaving us in a kind of culinary no man's land. But still we seek brightness and color after a long winter of soups, stews and many root vegetables.

A solution? Lemons are one of the best ways to wake things up in the kitchen. Bright yellow, with a zesty, sour, tart, bright and acidic flavor, lemons can lift the taste of virtually everything we cook — from soups and sauces to meat and fish dishes to cakes, puddings, marmalade, souffles and pies.

This fruit, so often relegated to the side of the plate or squeezed into hot tea or a cold glass of lemonade, offers so many more possibilities.

Here are a few tidbits about lemon:

Although they are grown year-round, lemons are considered winter food. The entire fruit can be eaten — the juice used in savory and sweet dishes, and the peel can be candied or zested to add punch to drinks, sauces and cakes.

You should always wash the outside of the fruit before you zest it to wash away any chemicals the fruit might have been sprayed with.

Most of the lemons we buy in American grocery stores are Eureka or Lisbon lemons. Meyer lemons, which are like a cross between a lemon and an orange, are in season from November until the beginning of May. They have a thinner, smoother peel than regular lemons and are a yellowish-orange color. The flavor of a Meyer lemon is almost floral, sweet and sour. Meyer lemons tend to be very juicy.

Lemons are native to Asia.

A single lemon tree can produce up to 600 pounds of fruit a year.

Lemons happen to be a great source of Vitamin C (one lemon = over 30 milligrams of vitamin C), calcium, fiber, potassium and zinc. They are also considered an antioxidant that boosts your general health.

One lemon has about 20 calories.

Fillet Of Sole Piccata

Piccata is an Italian word meaning "to be pounded flat." This Italian classic is traditionally made with chicken or veal with a lemon, butter and caper sauce. The same technique and flavors can be used with fresh fish fillets.

The combination of paper thin lemon slices, capers and a splash of white wine makes a simple sauce for lightly sauteed fish fillets.

You can use any type of flat fish fillets; I used a delicate fillet of sole with paper-thin slices of lemon (or Meyer lemon), but flounder, mahi-mahi or snapper also works well. The whole dish takes about 20 minutes from start to finish, and is excellent served with orzo, pasta or rice.

Serves 2 to 4, but can easily be doubled.

Ingredients

About ⅓ cup flour

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound fillet of sole, flounder, red snapper, mahi-mahi, petrale sole, or other flat fish fillet

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 ½ tablespoons butter, divided in three pieces

1 large lemon or Meyer lemon, washed and sliced paper thin, seeds removed and each slice cut in half

1 1/2 tablespoons capers, drained

½ cup dry white wine

Instructions

On a plate mix the flour with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Lightly dredge the fish fillets in the seasoned flour.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

In a large heavy skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter over high heat until the butter is melted and almost sputtering. Add half the fish fillets and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Gently flip the fish over and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillet; the fish should be golden brown and flake easily. Place the cooked fish on an ovenproof serving plate and keep warm in the oven. Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet and cook the remaining fish. Remove the fish to the plate with the other fillets in the oven; keep warm.

